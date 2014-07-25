FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse has no plans now for share buyback programme
July 25, 2014

Deutsche Boerse has no plans now for share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse sees no chance to start a share buyback programme over the next few quarters, Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said.

“An additional share buyback programme requires really a material increase in our trading volumes,” he told a conference call with analysts on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Deutsche Boerse reported an 8 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit as sluggish trading of stocks and derivatives weighed on the exchange operator’s revenues. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

