Deutsche Boerse CEO says currently has no plans to sell ISE

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse currently has no plans to sell its U.S. derivatives exchange ISE, Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said in an analyst call on second-quarter earnings.

“ISE is a good company in a market that is incredibly challenging. We are working with ISE on a long-term basis, and we are constantly talking about all sorts of opportunities to develop ISE,” Kengeter said on Tuesday, adding that a divestiture was not being considered.

He added that in general, Deutsche Boerse it looking at some of its business units to review if capital is still allocated in an efficient way and to consider if divestitures would make sense.

Deutsche Boerse bought ISE in 2007 for $2.8 billion, but the company never lived up to expectations and Deutsche Boerse had to take several goodwill impairments.

ISE has lost market share over the last couple of years, after failing to obtain permission to offer options based on important U.S. indexes. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)