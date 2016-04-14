FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse- merger with LSE bolsters Europe's economy
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Boerse- merger with LSE bolsters Europe's economy

Jonathan Gould, Andreas Kröner

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - The planned $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and LSE Group comes at the right time to support the EU’s Capital Markets Union (CMU) and bolster growth in the bloc’s flagging economy, the head of the German exchange operator’s biggest division said in an interview.

Europe has reached a crossroads in the search for growth and recognised the need for strong market infrastructure in the CMU project, which aims to make it easier for European companies to raise funds in the capital markets instead of relying on bank lending.

“Having a global player in the exchange industry is critical for Capital Markets Union,” Deutsche Boerse board member Jeffrey Tessler told Reuters.

“The timing of this merger is perfect; it brings Europe and the UK closer together,” said Tessler, who is responsible for businesses such as derivatives trading, clearing and settlement that provided three quarters of Deutsche Boerse’s 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in revenue last year. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Additional reporting by Noah Barkin in Berlin; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.