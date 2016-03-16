Deutsche Boerse sees 450 mln eur cost savings in LSE merger

FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG on Wednesday said it had reached a merger agreement with the London Stock Exchange and saw potential cost savings of 450 million euros ($499 million) per year for the combined company.

“The combination will offer significant value creation potential,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement, calculating total cost savings of 450 million euros per year or about 20 per cent of the combined group’s adjusted operating costs of 2.2 billion in 2015, it said in a statement.

The German exchange operator said cost savings were in addition to those already planned by Deutsche Boerse and LSE.