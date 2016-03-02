FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse CEO touts benefits of LSE merger
#Financials
March 2, 2016 / 11:51 AM / in 2 years

Deutsche Boerse CEO touts benefits of LSE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse sees the Frankfurt exchange and customers benefiting strongly should the German exchange operator merge with the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The array of trading and services on offer in Frankfurt and London would not become more narrow as a result of the merger, Carsten Kengeter told a financial conference.

Banks would benefit from the merger of derivatives clearing activities because they would not have to put up as much collateral, Kengeter said.

“Market participants, including banks, would experience considerable cost savings,” Kengeter said, adding that takeover rules limited his ability to comment on the merger discussions.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Victoria Bryan

