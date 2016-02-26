FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's says LSE-Deutsche Boerse merger would be positive for bondholders
February 26, 2016 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

Moody's says LSE-Deutsche Boerse merger would be positive for bondholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse would be “credit positive” for bondholders in both companies, Moody’s ratings agency said on Friday.

“Together, a combined LSE and DB would create a leading European market infrastructure group rivalling in size and scale its U.S. industry peers, notably CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange Inc, albeit at lower relative margins,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“Moody’s notes that the improved franchise strength, revenue diversification and cost efficiency of the combined entity would be credit positive for bondholders of both LSE and DB,” the agency added.

The merged company would allow for significant cross-margining of listed and over-the-counter derivatives for customers, “freeing up capital for their global investment bank clearing members”.

If the deal goes ahead, it would counterbalance large U.S. peers and support further consolidation of relatively fragmented markets in Europe, Moody’s said.

“Given the large size of U.S. peers, we expect this latest deal to get support from regulators; however, it is only four short years since the European Commission scuppered Deutsche Boerse’s tie-up with NYSE Euronext.” (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
