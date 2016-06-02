FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German state says wants more info to review LSE-D.Boerse deal
June 2, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

German state says wants more info to review LSE-D.Boerse deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - The local German politician responsible for approving the proposed $30 billion merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange has asked for more details before taking a view, he said on Thursday.

Tarek Al-Wazir, Economy Minister for the state of Hesse where the German exchange operator is based, said he was reviewing the official offer published by the two companies on Wednesday.

"The assessment requires further information," Al-Wazir said in a statement, adding he would look at how the merger would affect exchange operations in Frankfurt as well as the legal structure of the deal.

Al-Wazir's office has the power to bloc the merger.

"The EU Commission's anti-trust decision could also prompt relevant changes in the merger plans," he said.

Sources familiar with the situation said it was not yet clear what the ministry would decide. The ministry was concerned that it may lose influence over a merged entity, with its holding company based in London, particularly if that company itself became a target for takeover by U.S. or Asian exchanges in future, they said.

"Legally, we are in uncharted territory," one of the sources said.

The companies plan to seek EU regulatory approval in late June and hope to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

