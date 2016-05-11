FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse CEO sees no sign watchdogs to block LSE merger
May 11, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Boerse CEO sees no sign watchdogs to block LSE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse has no indications that regulatory authorities plan to block a proposed $30 billion merger between the German exchange operator and LSE Group, Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.

“We are convinced that the merger will gain all necessary regulatory approvals,” Kengeter told Deutsche Boerse’s annual shareholder meeting.

The two exchanges’ business areas complement each other with little overlap, while elsewhere in the world, consolidation in the sector has carried on, enabling competitors from Asia and the United States to be active in Europe, he said.

Europe has also adopted new financial market rules that were intensifying competition in the sector, he added.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tina Bellon

