Germany's Schaeuble talks with Deutsche Boerse chief 'confidential'

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Talks between German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the head of Deutsche Boerse on its merger with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) will be confidential, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the two companies will let shareholders decide on their proposed $30 billion merger after Britain’s June referendum on European Union membership.

Schaeuble will meet Deutsche Boerse chief Carsten Kengeter on Friday for talks in Berlin. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)