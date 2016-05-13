FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble talks with Deutsche Boerse chief 'confidential'
#Financials
May 13, 2016

Germany's Schaeuble talks with Deutsche Boerse chief 'confidential'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Talks between German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and the head of Deutsche Boerse on its merger with London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) will be confidential, a Finance Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that the two companies will let shareholders decide on their proposed $30 billion merger after Britain’s June referendum on European Union membership.

Schaeuble will meet Deutsche Boerse chief Carsten Kengeter on Friday for talks in Berlin. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

