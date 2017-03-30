FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. exchanges warned against Deutsche Boerse bid
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. exchanges warned against Deutsche Boerse bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - American stock exchanges should not attempt to buy Deutsche Boerse, the German exchange whose bid to merge with its London counterpart has just collapsed, a senior German politician said on Thursday.

Deutsche Boerse is not only a private company but it also has state responsibilities," Thomas Schaefer, finance minister for the German state of Hesse, told reporters.

"The stock exchange authorities of Germany have to guarantee that if there is a change of owner, it has to guarantee that business has to continue uninterrupted as normal and it doesn't matter who makes an offer," Schaefer said.

Asked what his response would be if a U.S. exchange like ICE stepped in to bid for Deutsche Boerse, Schaefer replied:

"I would rather recommend colleagues in America not to attempt to do this."

Hesse regulates the financial centre in Frankfurt where Deutsche Boerse is based, and also has a veto over any merger involving the exchange. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Anjuli Davies)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.