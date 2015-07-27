FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 27, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse buys full control of Stoxx and Indexium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse has bought the remaining stakes in index joint ventures Stoxx and Indexium from Swiss Six Group for 650 million Swiss francs ($679.42 million), the German stock market operator said on Monday.

The transaction will be temporarily financed with cash and short term bonds, Deutsche Boerse said, adding that at a later stage it intends to issue a bond.

Deutsche Boerse and Six had said last month that they were in talks over the transaction. ($1 = 0.9567 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

