BRUSSELS Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and
the London Stock Exchange have submitted concessions to
allay competition concerns about their planned merger, the
European Commission said on Tuesday.
The EU antitrust enforcer will now decide by April 3 whether
to clear or block the deal, Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso
said. The Commission is expected to seek feedback from rivals
and customers in the coming days.
Deutsche Boerse earlier on Tuesday said the companies would
make a formal offer to the EU to sell their French clearing
business LCH.Clearnet SA. They have already found a buyer in
Euronext.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)