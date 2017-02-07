BRUSSELS Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange have submitted concessions to allay competition concerns about their planned merger, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The EU antitrust enforcer will now decide by April 3 whether to clear or block the deal, Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said. The Commission is expected to seek feedback from rivals and customers in the coming days.

Deutsche Boerse earlier on Tuesday said the companies would make a formal offer to the EU to sell their French clearing business LCH.Clearnet SA. They have already found a buyer in Euronext. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)