Deutsche Boerse-LSE merger make markets healthier - Blackrock

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Blackrock, the second-largest shareholder in both Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange Group, publicly voiced its support for the $28 billion merger of the two European exchanges as key regulatory decisions on the tie-up loom.

Deutsche Boerse and LSEG have been working to overcome regulatory hurdles holding up the merger and looking to appease antitrust regulators. LSEG agreed this month to sell its French clearing business to Euronext.

"Sceptics of this merger must consider the need for stronger capital markets in Europe - as well as the ways the alliance could in fact benefit competition by deepening access to capital on the continent," Blackrock Chairman Laurence Fink said in a speech at a Deutsche Boerse reception on Monday.

"Deutsche Boerse itself has taken an important step towards healthier markets through the proposed merger with LSE."