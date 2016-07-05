FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
D. Boerse says work on LSE merger post Brexit may take months
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

D. Boerse says work on LSE merger post Brexit may take months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday that the work of a referendum committee to make its planned merger with British peer LSE Brexit-proof may take months to complete.

The referendum committee, chaired by Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber, will make recommendations to ensure that a merged group will meet all regulatory requirements to secure closing of the transaction and achieve its commercial objectives.

"Whether the UK is just European or a member of the EU, the merger will create a globally competitive, industry defining market infrastructure group at the service of European industry," Deutsche Boerse said in statement, adding that the agreed transaction includes all necessary mechanisms to respond to the outcome of the referendum.

On Monday LSE shareholders approved the $27 billion merger with its German counterpart to create a European exchange giant. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.