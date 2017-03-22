FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
REFILE-EU to formally veto Deutsche Boerse LSE merger shortly -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 22, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 5 months ago

REFILE-EU to formally veto Deutsche Boerse LSE merger shortly -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week to Wednesday in paragraph 1)

FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission will veto a proposed combination between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange shortly, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, scuppering plans to create Europe's biggest exchange.

The European Commission and Deutsche Boerse declined comment.

The veto will be published within a matter of days, three people familiar with the deliberations told Reuters.

One of the people said that the ruling was expected for March 29.

A plan to combine the Frankfurt and London exchanges had only a slim chance of getting regulatory clearance after LSE last month declined to follow a demand from European Union antitrust regulators to sell an Italian trading platform. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; writing by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.