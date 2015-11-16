FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse eyes further fintech takeovers -CEO
November 16, 2015 / 11:46 AM / in 2 years

Deutsche Boerse eyes further fintech takeovers -CEO

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse expects to acquire further financial technology companies and to play an active role in the consolidation of the exchange sector, its Chief Executive Officer Carsten Kengeter said on Monday.

Deutsche Boerse, which earlier this year bought foreign currency platform 360T, aims to develop a portfolio of so-called fintech firms to allow for the fact that not all these companies will be successful, Kengeter told a financial conference. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

