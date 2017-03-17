MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index

BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.

The changes will go into effect on March 22, Deutsche Boerse said late on Friday in an unscheduled change to the SDAX index.

GfK's free float dropped to 3.34 percent following its acquisition by KKR-backed holding company Acceleratio Capital, not enough to stay in the SDAX index, the exchange operator said.

The next regular index review will be held on June 5, it said.