Aug 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG appointed Ashwin Kumar as global head of product development.

Kumar will report as managing director to CEO Carsten Kengeter from Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

Kumar was a founding partner of hedge funds Meru Capital and Old Lane. He also held management positions at Bank of America and Citibank, among others. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)