New Deutsche Boerse CEO vows to at least meet mid-term targets
June 2, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

New Deutsche Boerse CEO vows to at least meet mid-term targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s new chief executive, Carsten Kengeter, on Tuesday vowed to meet or surpass the exchange operator’s medium-term financial targets, in part by seeking to tap into rapid growth in Asia.

“At a minimum, we will meet our mid-term targets,” Kengeter, who took over as chief executive on Monday, told an investor conference in London broadcast via webcast.

Deutsche Boerse would look at ways to take advantage of scale in its business and ways to adjust its top line and costs.

It would also consider takeovers but would stay disciplined when making decisions about capital allocation and distribution, Kengeter said.

“There is no need to rush from the position that we are in as a group, so we will evaluate all options with a very open mind,” Kengeter added. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
