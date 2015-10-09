FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse readies job cuts in revamp -sources
October 9, 2015 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse readies job cuts in revamp -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse is preparing a fresh round of job cuts including high-level managers, sources close to the German exchange operator said on Friday.

Talks between management and the company’s works council have been going on for some time, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters. It was unclear how many jobs would be affected.

The cuts, part of a revamp of the company announced at the end of July by chief executive Carsten Kengeter, would also affect around 35 well-paid managers from various business areas, including managing directors.

Deutsche Boerse declined comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould)

