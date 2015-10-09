FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse readies job cuts in revamp - sources
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 9, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse readies job cuts in revamp - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds source comment on detail)

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse is preparing a fresh round of job cuts, including high-level managers, sources close to the German exchange operator said on Friday.

Talks between management and the company’s works council have been going on for some time, the sources told Reuters. “We should have clarity by the end of the year,” one of the sources said regarding the number of jobs affected.

But the sources said the cuts would include around 35 well-paid managers from various business areas, including managing directors.

“There is a lot of uncertainty in the company at the moment,” said one of the sources.

Deutsche Boerse declined comment.

Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter launch a management revamp in July aimed at making better use of middle managers’ knowledge, seeking to spur growth at the exchange operator, including through acquisitions. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.