Deutsche Boerse sees decision in U.S. Clearstream suit soon

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse expects a decision soon in a U.S. legal battle involving its Clearstream subsidiary and had set aside 4.5 million euros ($5.13 million) in legal provisions at end-2014 in anticipation of possible fines or settlements, company officials said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Jeffrey Tessler, board member and head of the Clearstream division, said the subsidiary was a third party to the U.S. civil suit, not a direct target.

“Clearstream is only involved as a third-party custodian,” he said. “The decision is expected any time soon.”

The group has set aside 4.5 million euros in anticipation of legal charges, said Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer, without detailing how much of the reserves were set aside for specific cases.

Deutsche Boerse faces a renewed legal battle in the United States over dealings by Clearstream as hundreds of U.S. plaintiffs seek access to $1.7 billion in assets that belong to Iran’s central bank and are held by Clearstream, owned by Deutsche Boerse, in Luxembourg, U.S. court documents show.

Separately, in early 2014, the company agreed to a $152 million settlement with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Treasury office enforcing U.S. sanctions on Iran.

A few months after reaching that agreement, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York launched a new investigation into the sanctions affair. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)