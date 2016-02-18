Deutsche Boerse aims to be Top 2 global player

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse is targeting a Top 2 global position in all its business areas, its chief executive Carsten Kengeter said on Thursday.

“We are determined to be ranked number one or two globally, in all businesses where we have operating activities,” Kengeter said in the text of remarks at its annual results news conference. He took over as CEO in June.

Deutsche Boerse is seen as not far from those rankings in businesses such as derivatives trading, indexes and clearing but must make further progress in areas such as equities trading.

The group would continue to focus on growing revenue more strongly than costs, counting both on organic growth and acquisitions to achieve its aims, Kengeter said.

Deutsche Boerse late on Wednesday cheered investors by raising the dividend by 7 percent to 2.25 euros per share for 2015, equivalent to payout ratio of 55 percent of net profit, compared with a target range of 40-60 percent.

“Having moved towards the upper end of this range in years when profits were lower, given the anticipated earnings growth, we are likely to move towards the centre of the range,” Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Caroline Copley)