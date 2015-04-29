FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse boosts 2015 revenue, earnings forecasts
April 29, 2015 / 4:47 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse boosts 2015 revenue, earnings forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - A rise in financial market volatility helped boost Deutsche Boerse’s revenue by 16 percent in the first quarter, prompting the German exchange operator to raise its revenue and earnings forecast for the year.

Quarterly net revenue was 600 million euros ($670 million), up from 517 million in the year earlier quarter, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday.

The “very good start” in the first quarter allowed the company to raise its revenue and earnings forecasts for 2015.

It now expects revenue of up to 2.4 billion euros, or 100 million more than its previous forecast, and adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of up to 1.175 billion euros, or 50 million euros more than previously. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould;Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

