FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading flurry boosts Deutsche Boerse Q3 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Trading flurry boosts Deutsche Boerse Q3 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse’s operating profit rose 21 percent to 283 million euros ($313 million) in the third quarter, helped by increased trading in volatile markets.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 273 million euros, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Double-digit trading growth made for a positive environment: “The Group is expecting net revenue at the upper end of the forecast range of 2.2 billion euros to 2.4 billion for full-year 2015,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.