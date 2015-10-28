Trading flurry boosts Deutsche Boerse Q3 operating profit

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse’s operating profit rose 21 percent to 283 million euros ($313 million) in the third quarter, helped by increased trading in volatile markets.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 273 million euros, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Double-digit trading growth made for a positive environment: “The Group is expecting net revenue at the upper end of the forecast range of 2.2 billion euros to 2.4 billion for full-year 2015,” Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)