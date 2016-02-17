FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse boosts dividend after strong revenue gain
February 17, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse boosts dividend after strong revenue gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse raised its dividend by more than expected, after volatile financial markets last year spurred revenue from trading at the German exchange operator.

Deutsche Boerse proposed paying a dividend of 2.25 euros ($2.51) per share for 2015, up from 2.10 euros the previous year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The average expectation in a Reuters poll of analysts was for 2.18 euros.

Full year net revenue was 2.367 billion euros, at the top end of the group’s forecast range of 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion euros, with trading spurred during the year by market concerns over Greece, China, and the Volkswagen emissions scandal. ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
