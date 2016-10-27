FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Boerse says Q3 adj oper profit rises 8 pct 286 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said on Thursday its third-quarter adjusted operating profit rose by 8 percent to 286 million euros ($311.40 million) as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.

The German exchange operator, which is planning a $27 billion merger with the London Stock Exchange said quarterly revenues rose 1 percent to 558.5 million euros.

That was slightly ahead of average analysts' expectations of 556 million.

The company said it was still aiming for net revenue growth of 5-10 percent this year and annual operating and net profit growth of 10-15 percent.

Deutsche Boerse also said it had sold about a third of its stake in BATS Global Markets, Inc. for around $86 million.

"With this, the company expects a positive impact on earnings after tax of around 23 million euros in the fourth quarter 2016," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
