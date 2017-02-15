FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse 2016 operating profit rises 18 pct
February 15, 2017 / 7:26 PM / 6 months ago

Deutsche Boerse 2016 operating profit rises 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion), compared with consensus for 1.08 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Adjusted net profit rose 14 percent to 810.8 million euros last year and it predicted growth of between 10-15 percent for 2017.

$1 = 0.9445 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michael Nienaber

