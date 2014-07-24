FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Boerse earnings drop on sluggish trading
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Boerse earnings drop on sluggish trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse said its second-quarter operating profit fell by eight percent as sluggish trading of stocks and derivatives weighed on the exchange operator’s revenues.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 235.8 million euros ($318 million) in the second quarter, in line with an average expectation of 234 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Adjusted second quarter EBIT dropped to 241 million euros from 266 million euros in the year-earlier period, while net profit dropped to 159 from 171 million euros. ($1 = 0.7424 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.