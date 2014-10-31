Trading on Germany's Xetra system resumes - Deutsche Boerse

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Trading on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra system is to resume, the exchange operator said on its website, after technical problem caused an interruption earlier on Friday.

Deutsche Boerse said pre-trading would start at 0950 GMT at the earliest, without saying what had caused the interruption.

A spokesman for Deutsche Boerse said the problem had not affected Xetra trading in Austria and Ireland or Frankfurt floor trading. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)