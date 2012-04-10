Deutsche Bank seeks approval to issue convertibles

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is seeking shareholder approval to issue convertible bonds worth 10 percent of its existing shares in a move to retain financial flexibility in uncertain markets.

Germany’s flagship lender will ask its annual general meeting to vote to allow Deutsche to issue notes that could be converted into 90 million new shares, according to an invitation to the event.

Deutsche Bank has 930 million shares outstanding.

After shareholders approved similar requests from management including a potential rights issue in earlier years, Deutsche could theoretically boost its stock capital by 720 million new shares altogether.

The bank will also ask shareholders to appoint Allianz finance chief Paul Achleitner, Siemens Chief Executive Peter Loescher and Haniel manager Klaus Ruediger Truetzschler as new supervisory board members. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Erica Billingham)