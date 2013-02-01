FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to cap 2012 bonuses at 300,000 euros-source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 1, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank to cap 2012 bonuses at 300,000 euros-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will cap bonus payouts for 2012 at 300,000 euros per employee, a source familiar with the bank’s thinking said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank unveiled a quarterly loss on Thursday after it took nearly $4 billion in charges to try and draw a line under a slew of scandals.

Deutsche said its bonus pool for 2012 would be 3.2 billion euros. Deutsche Bank’s headcount has fallen to 98,219 employees at the end of 2012 down from 100,996 at the end of 2011. (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.