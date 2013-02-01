Deutsche Bank to cap 2012 bonuses at 300,000 euros-source

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will cap bonus payouts for 2012 at 300,000 euros per employee, a source familiar with the bank’s thinking said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank unveiled a quarterly loss on Thursday after it took nearly $4 billion in charges to try and draw a line under a slew of scandals.

Deutsche said its bonus pool for 2012 would be 3.2 billion euros. Deutsche Bank’s headcount has fallen to 98,219 employees at the end of 2012 down from 100,996 at the end of 2011. (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick)