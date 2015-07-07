FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Deutsche Asset & Wealth hires RBC wealth planner
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 7, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Deutsche Asset & Wealth hires RBC wealth planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s asset & wealth management division in the United States said on Tuesday it hired an international wealth planner away from RBC Wealth Management, a division of Royal Bank of Canada.

Francesca Boschini joined the bank’s unit in New York from RBC, where she had worked since 1997, most recently as director and head of U.S. and International Wealth Planning.

Boschini led a team of wealth planners and advisers, and worked with the firm’s trust and wealth management division. She was on the board of RBC’s Delaware Trust Company from 2007 to 2013.

A graduate of the University of Bologna, Italy, Boschini will work with relationship managers and clients on wealth plans at Deutsche Asset.

RBC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.