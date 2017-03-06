Deutsche capital plan puts AT1 par value in sight

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's Additional Tier 1 paper spiked on Monday morning, after it revealed a large share sale aimed at putting to bed any concerns over its capital position.

The bank plans raise €8bn of new capital by early April, and added that it intends to reach a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio above 14%, from a previous target of 12.5%.

Among a host of strategic changes, the key message for bond investors was that management has approved payment of AT1 coupons due this year - around €400m.

Deutsche's €1.75bn of 6% AT1 bonds callable in 2022 were bid at a cash price of 96.10 on Monday morning, a full two points above their starting level, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Concerns over the Deutsche's ability to pay those coupons triggered a sharp sell-off in AT1 in early 2016, and its own AT1 paper dipped below 70 in October after a potential us$14bn fine from the US Department of Justice was revealed.

Chief executive John Cryan has long resisted calls for a capital raise while he tries to deal with a host of legacy issues at the bank.

Friday's statement outlined a couple of strategic U-turns.

Postbank will not be sold and will instead be combined with the Private and Commercial Clients business.

Corporate Finance, Global Markets and Global Transaction Banking will be merged into a single Corporate & Investment Bank division, having been carved out as recently as 2015.

CreditSights' Simon Adamson said in a note published on Monday that while the measures appeared to reflect "muddled thinking" on strategy, the capital impact further supported his market perform recommendation on Deutsche's bonds.