Deutsche global commodities head to leave
December 12, 2012

Deutsche global commodities head to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will steeply cut staff at its U.S. and European power and gas trading desks with up to 50 traders leaving the bank, and its global head of commodities, David Silbert, is also to leave.

Several source close to the situation said on Wednesday the bank was shrinking the workforce across its entire commodities trading desk as part of an earlier announced plan to reduce 1,500 positions in corporate banking. Cuts on the power desk will probably be the steepest.

“Power and gas will be hit hard,” one source said.

A Deutsche spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Simon Falush)

