Deutsche Bank: no signs of credit crunch in Germany
May 10, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank: no signs of credit crunch in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Germany chief Juergen Fitschen said he sees no signs of a credit crunch in Europe’s largest economy even as the economic situation remains tense.

“There will not be a credit crunch here,” Fitschen told a press conference to discuss the plight of family-run firms in Germany, adding that there were signs of a credit shortage in other euro zone countries.

Fitschen, who is currently Germany chief at the country’s largest bank said family run firms feel the credit crunch indirectly through supplier firms located outside Germany.

The 63-year-old German executive is set to become co-chief executive alongside Anshu Jain in June, when Josef Ackermann retires. (Reporting By Klaus Lauer; writing by Edward Taylor)

