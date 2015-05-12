FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Euroshop keeps full-year guidance after earnings edge higher
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 4:27 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Euroshop keeps full-year guidance after earnings edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - German real estate group Deutsche Euroshop stuck to its profit and sales guidance for this year after posting higher earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the first quarter.

The company reported EBIT rose 1 percent to 44.6 million euros ($50.13 million), in line with a 44.5 million euro consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Deutsche Euroshop said it aims to pay a dividend of 1.35 euros per share for 2015 and still expects sales of between 201 million euros and 204 million euros, with EBIT between 177 million euros and 180 million euros. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.