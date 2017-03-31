FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Homeowners mortgage-free after judge finds foreclosure time-barred
March 31, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 5 months ago

Homeowners mortgage-free after judge finds foreclosure time-barred

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge has granted two New Rochelle, New York homeowners' request to have their mortgage canceled, ending their nearly 10-year battle to keep their house after defaulting on a $544,000 mortgage loan they took out in 2006.

The decision on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Manhattan was a defeat for Deutsche Bank National Trust Co, trustee for a trust that owned the mortgage loan, which had argued that the couple was getting a free house on a technicality. Under New York state law, Vito and Marion Costa have a right to the property mortgage-free because a six-year statute of limitations on foreclosing on it had passed, Failla said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nIK88c

