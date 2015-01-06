BRIEF-Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen says FY property sales third best in history

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* Says with a FY 2014 property turnover of 103 million euros ($123.02 million), third-best property sales achieved in the almost 30-year history

* In FY a total of 2,020 properties for 103,004,682 euros were sold, an increase of about 22 pct over the previous year (84,253,131 euros)

* Says due to very good result, expects an attractive dividend for the past fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8372 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)