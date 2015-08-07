Deutsche trust must face claims over homeowner insurance - ruling

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank National Trust and a mortgage servicer owned by Ocwen Financial Corp will have to face a lawsuit accusing them of violating Florida law by charging exorbitant rates for insurance forced on homeowners, a federal judge has ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra denied a motion by Deutsche Bank and the Ocwen unit for a judgment in their favor, ruling that homeowners could pursue claims under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (FDUTPA) and the Florida Consumer Collection Practices Act. Deutsche and Ocwen are represented by lawyers at Hunton & Williams.

