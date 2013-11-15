Deutsche Bank to triple Irish workforce with 700 new jobs

DUBLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will more than triple its workforce in Ireland after announcing 700 new jobs on Friday, handing the government a boost a day after it decided to make a clean break from its EU/IMF bailout.

Ireland will exit its aid programme without a back-up credit line next month with unemployment falling but still above 13 percent, highlighting its dependence on foreign companies who have helped offset the worst of the jobs crisis.

The jobs announcement was the biggest made so far this year by IDA Ireland, the state body responsible with attracting inward investment, and follows recent workforce additions by Twitter, TripAdvisor and EBay Inc.

Germany’s flagship lender, which employees around 100,000 people worldwide, currently has 330 staff in Ireland working in technology and operations, and global transaction banking. It plans to expand the two units between now and 2017.

It said the new hires would span the spectrum from school leavers to graduates.

“The reasons we chose Ireland are very much the same as other international firms. It’s really down to the quality of workforce but also the stream of talent that comes out of the universities,” Nelius De Groot, Deutsche Bank’s global head of financial institutions and securities said.