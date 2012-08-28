FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank's Jain: Southern Europe needs time
August 28, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank's Jain: Southern Europe needs time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Giving southern European countries time to implement structural reforms is crucial, Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said during a conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

“These countries are working very hard... fundamental restructuring takes a long time, and takes benign market circumstances. We don’t have benign market circumstances. There is a chance markets won’t give peripheral countries enough time. Giving them time is crucial.”

Jain added if southern countries were given more time it was also important that they had the backing of a large institution, and that he supported some of the recent steps taken by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)

