FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan regulator orders Deutsche Sec to bolster compliance
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 7:30 AM / 4 years ago

Japan regulator orders Deutsche Sec to bolster compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator ordered the Tokyo investment banking unit of Deutsche Bank to improve its business practices after it was found to have entertained pension fund officials in violation of financial laws.

The order by the Financial Services Agency (FSA) was widely expected after the securities regulator last week recommended that Deutsche Securities Inc be sanctioned for the entertainment involving officials at three pension funds.

The order requires Deutsche Securities to come up with measures to prevent a recurrence and to periodically report on its compliance to the regulator, according to a statement issued by the FSA on its website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.