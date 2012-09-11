FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank CEO says job cuts to go beyond 1,900
September 11, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank CEO says job cuts to go beyond 1,900

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain said he expected the lender to embark on deeper jobs cuts than the 1,900 already announced after the bank hiked its cost savings target on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank aims to save 4.5 billion euros by 2015. Last month Deutsche Bank said it was seeking 3 billion euros in cost savings.

Upon being asked what the larger cost savings target means in terms of staffing levels, Jain said.

“We are still dimensioning all of that. We expect it to be over and above the target of 1,900,” he said.

Deutsche declined to detail which areas specifically would be curtailed, but the cutbacks would be linked to “failed securitization, complex derivatives businesses we had,” Jain said.

