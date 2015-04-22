Deutsche likely to pay more than $2 billion over Libor-rigging - source

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG is likely to pay more than $2 billion to U.S. and U.K. authorities over the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deals may be announced tomorrow, Reuters has reported.

“We continue to work with the authorities that are reviewing interbank offered rates matters,” Renee Calabro, a spokeswoman for the bank, said in a statement.

The authorities involved include the U.S. Department of Justice, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission in Washington, the Financial Conduct Authority of Britain, and New York’s Department of Financial Services.

Officials for the Justice Department and the New York regulator declined to comment.

A penalty of more than $2 billion would be more than any other bank has paid for its role in the rigging of Libor.

UBS agreed to pay $1.5 billion to authorities in a global settlement in 2012.

The bank announced on Wednesday that it expects to report litigation costs of about EUR 1.5 billion for the first quarter 2015.

Despite the costs, the bank said it would be profitable in the first quarter and would report near record revenues.

Negotiations also involve a Deutsche unit pleading guilty, Reuters has reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Wednesday that the bank would announce a settlement of more than $2.15 billion in response to charges that its employees tried to manipulate interest rates.