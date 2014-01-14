Australia's Link buys GmbH register from Deutsche

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Link Market Services said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy share register service GmbH from Deutsche Bank AG in a bid to broaden its global footprint.

Link and Deutsche did not disclose financial terms for the deal.

Link has share registery businesses in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa as well as a sister company operating in the United States and Canada.

Based in Eschborn, near Frankfurt, GmbH is part of Deutsche’s global transaction banking division. (Reporting by Jane Wardell; Editing by Stephen Coates)