REFILE-Deutsche Bank hires Goldman Sachs's Malaysia head -sources
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Deutsche Bank hires Goldman Sachs's Malaysia head -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has hired Goldman Sachs’ Malaysia head of corporate finance Yusof Yaacob, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Yusof will take over Deutsche Bank’s Malaysian investment banking operations, one of the sources said. He will also act as Deutsche’s chief country officer for Malaysia.

Yusof, who has been with Goldman Sachs since 2010, resigned a couple of weeks ago, a second source told Reuters.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. The sources could not be named as the hiring has not been made public.

