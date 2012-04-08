FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche says Azzam steps down as MENA chairman
April 8, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

Deutsche says Azzam steps down as MENA chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Sunday that its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender.

“We confirm that Henry Azzam has stepped down as MENA non- executive chairman of the bank. He remains as an advisor to Deutsche Bank,” a spokesman said.

Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank’s Middle East business. Azzam was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)

