FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche names asset management co-heads for MENA
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 8:54 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche names asset management co-heads for MENA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Fahad Albader and Adel Dagher as co-heads of its asset and wealth management coverage for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), eyeing business from sovereign wealth funds and family firms in the region.

Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, including the likes of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), hold about $2 trillion in assets, luring large global banks and asset management firms to the region who are seeking a share of the business.

“With their expertise and deep knowledge, Fahad and Adel will help sovereign wealth funds and key institutional clients access Deutsche Bank’s global solutions in the institutional asset management area,” Ashok Aram, the German lender’s MENA Chief Executive, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dagher is joining Deutsche Bank after 12 years with hedge fund firm Man Group where he focused on alternative investments, the bank said, while Albader was previously at Deutsche’s corporate banking and securities division, heading coverage of Kuwait.

Both executives will be based in Dubai and report to Peter Roemer, head of Deustche’s global client group for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Deutsche Bank’s asset and wealth management division had assets under management of 946 billion euros ($1.30 trillion) as at June 30, 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.