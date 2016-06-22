FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Nessel to head US high-yield trading
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires Nessel to head US high-yield trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Nessel's reporting line, additional details.)

By Kristen Haunss

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired James Nessel to run US high-yield trading, according to sources.

At Deutsche Bank he will report to Shawn Faurot, the head of US credit trading, the sources said.

Nessel was previously the head of US high-yield trading at Citigroup.

After Nessel left Citigroup earlier this year, the bank named Faraz Naseer head of US high-yield trading, and Fran Sutter and Michael Schechter co-heads of US loan trading, LPC previously reported.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. Nessel did not return a telephone call seeking comment. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.